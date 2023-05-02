"Bro ate the Girl Scouts" - Fans troll Paddy Pimblett for ballooning up as he tastes Girl Scout cookies

Paddy Pimblett is one of the most polarizing figures in contemporary MMA. The rising UFC lightweight star has as many fans as he has detractors.

Some are drawn to his brash personality that shows flashes of a young Conor McGregor declaring war on the promotion's featherweight division. Others, however, claim that 'The Baddy' isn't skilled enough to find true success at the highest level of the 155-pound division.

There are good reasons for this, like the amount of junk food that Paddy Pimblett eats. In a recent Instagram video, he taste-tested Girl Scout cookies, only to be trolled by UFC fans.

The video in question shows Paddy Pimblett trying out various Girl Scout cookies, like Thin Mints. 'The Baddy' showed a particular disdain for all variants of mint chocolate, wondering exactly why people liked mint with desserts like chocolate and ice cream.

Fans, however, immediately took to mocking and taunting the surging lightweight due to his weight gain. One fan jokingly claimed that Pimblett ate the Girl Scout selling the cookies, while another feigned eagerness for the Scouser's 'heavyweight debut'.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan reaction on Instagram

Paddy Pimblett is notorious for gaining a tremendous amount of weight between each fight, which has drawn criticism from many fighters. That includes T.J. Dillashaw, who characterized the Englishman's apparent lack of seriousness as his worst attribute.

Why was Paddy Pimblett's most recent UFC fight so controversial?

Whether it's fans or fellow fighters like Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett is a mixed martial artist who has been accused of receiving extremely favorable matchups throughout his UFC tenure. This is grating for some fans due to 'The Baddy' claiming title-winning aspirations.

Unfortunately, Pimblett remains unranked and is yet to fight anyone currently inside the top 15. His last opponent was Jared Gordon, with the pair locking horns in the co-main event bout of UFC 282.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jared Gordon claps back at Paddy Pimblett’s recent comments… Jared Gordon claps back at Paddy Pimblett’s recent comments… 👀 https://t.co/ycwbv4Wmt8

Expectations were clearly high for him, and given the massive co-main event platform he was given for his debut, he had hopes for an impressive performance. Unfortunately, Pimblett struggled to pull ahead in the contest, leading many to expect a Gordon win.

Instead, Pimblett was awarded a unanimous decision win, which caused an uproar as many labeled the decision a 'robbery'. The scorn over his lackluster performance remains, causing Pimblett to try and explain his performance more than once.

