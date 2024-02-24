"Bro couldn’t beat Jake Paul" - Fans react after Tyron Woodley announces he is boxing Manny Pacquiao this year

Tyron Woodley is returning to fighting in 2024, but not in the way many would imagine.

In a shocking announcement via an Instagram live video, Woodley claimed he will box former champion Manny Pacquiao later this year. The report, however, fell flat, as fans expressed little excitement for the celebrity boxing installment.

Currently 0-2 as a professional, with both losses to Jake Paul, many were skeptical of 'The Realest' having any hope against the former eight-division world champion.

"Bro couldn't beat Jake Paul, he has zero chance against Manny"

Others, however, were impressed with Woodley's ability to secure big fights in the ring despite his last win in a combat sports setting being a submission of Darren Till at UFC 228.

Pacquiao has not responded to the rumor but has made his intentions to fight in 2024 known by previously claiming he would rematch Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Japan at RIZIN 40.

"This is the most insane boxing announcement I have ever heard"

"He better be ready to wrestle"

"We don't care"

"Boxing is so finished"

"I wonder if Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 got canceled"

Tyron Woodley still subject of jokes from fans regarding video release in January

On New Year's Day 2024, Tyron Woodley went viral on social media after an NSFW video was anonymously leaked on X/Twitter. As of February 23, Woodley has still not publicly responded to the video.

Woodley appears to have moved past the moment, recently debuting a new social media-based podcast called Real Shhh Right Quick with Evan Rosenblum of TMZ Sports.

On the show, Woodley primarily discusses fight news and breaks down old footage of his past performances. Initially released in January, the show has four episodes so far.