“Bro disconnected” - Joseph Lasiri turns on the kill switch with blinding KO finish of Asahi Shinagawa

ONE Championship re-shared footage of the fight-ending sequence from Joseph Lasiri’s win against Asahi Shinagawa.

Lasiri made his ONE debut in January 2018. Things didn’t go as planned for the start of his promotional tenure, as he lost four consecutive Muay Thai bouts along with a 1-1 record in kickboxing. Luckily, ‘The Hurricane’ turned everything around.

The Italian-Moroccan striker started with a split-decision win against Rocky Ogden before facing Shinagawa in December 2021. Lasiri made a statement that night as he secured a first-round knockout win, leaving his Japanese counterpart in a daze.

ONE recently posted the impressive knockout on Instagram with the following caption:

What are the chances Joseph Lasiri defends his strap against Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fight 46?

The Instagram comment section was filled with fans praising Lasiri’s power:

Joseph Lasiri’s win led to a ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title shot. He capitalized on the opportunity by securing a third-round knockout against Prajanchai PK Saenchai in May 2022. Later that year, Lasiri’s latest fight was an absolute war against Rodtang, which ‘The Iron Man’ won by unanimous decision.

When is Joseph Lasiri’s next fight?

On December 22, Joseph Lasiri returns to the ONE strawweight Muay Thai division to defend his throne for the first time. The Italian-Moroccan will face a familiar opponent in the ONE Friday Fights 46 co-main event as he’s been matched up for a world title unification rematch against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

While Lasiri attempted to become a two-division world champion, Prajanchai fought Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 22. In the second round of their war, the PK Saenchai affiliate secured a second-round knockout win to set up his upcoming bout with ‘The Hurricane.’

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers on YouTube.