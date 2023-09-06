"Bro was about to go manic on him" - Hilarity ensues in the comments after Sean Strickland delivers on promise to spar fan at open workouts

Sean Strickland is set to headline UFC 293 in his first-ever title fight against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two middleweights will battle it out for the championship on September 9, in Sydney, Australia.

During fight week, Strickland had promised to spar with a fan at the customary open workouts. He tweeted at fans attending the event to bring along gloves and spar him on the condition that they don't injure him ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

Expand Tweet

True to his promise, Strickland went toe to toe with a local fan in attendance and had a good time about it. Fans reacted to the sparring session between the professional and the fan.

Check out the clip below:

Fans laughed about Sean Strickland wanting to go after the fan but holding himself back and making other hilarious comments.

"bro was about to go manic on him 😂"

"Pro fighters vs all “mma is life” in bio dudes"

"Bruh what if Sean just dropped from dudes over hand"

"*gets injured sparring😂"

Some fans appreciated 'Tarzan' for being a sport while reviewing his opponent.

"Sean always pick the small one 😂"

"Sean sparring a bantamweight lol"

"Imagine if Sean got chinned during this 😭"

Other fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming press conference and the explosive and unfiltered presence of Sean Strickland on the microphone.

"Gonna be the press conference of the year! Ready for Sean to spew out whatever comes to his mind."

"We can all agree that the press conference is gonna be way more interesting then the fight"

"Sean by 1st round finish due to verbal slurs"

Check out fans reactions to the sparring session in the screenshots from Instagram below:

Fans react to Strickland sparring with a fan at the open workouts. [via Instagram]

Dana White speaks about preventive measures to avoid Sean Strickland punching fans

UFC president Dana White was asked about the incident between Sean Strickland and the fan.

White admitted to having expected such unpredictable events around Strickland in fight week. He confirmed that the incident was blown over and wasn't as serious but that he would also ensure, henceforth, that the middleweight fighter is not unaccompanied by UFC officials.

Dana White said:

"He's a beauty. He played it up more than whatever it was jokingly. And the fan and him are cool. Going into this, I knew what this week was going to be like. Yes, we're prepared for it, and yes, we have people around him now, so he won't be punching people in the stomach anymore. For fun or not for fun."

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet