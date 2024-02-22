"Bro looks 50", "Dominic Reyes retired him" - Fans react as Jon Jones is spotted teaching a Daniel Cormier trick to youngsters

Jon Jones recently partook in a seminar wherein he imparted his knowledge. 'Bones' notably displayed a maneuver often utilized by one of his archrivals, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The MMA community subsequently chimed in on it.

Jones was at the Invictus MMA gym in Melbourne, Australia, addressing a young class. The former UFC light heavyweight champion and reigning UFC heavyweight champion stated:

"This one Daniel Cormier does very well. He'll be here with you. He'll come with an overhand right. As soon as you bring your hand up to block the overhand right, he's coming with the high crotch with his left arm."

Watch Jon Jones' educational video below:

MMA fans have now responded, with many jesting that Jon Jones appears to have aged in his injury hiatus, a hiatus during which he's dealt with pectoral and elbow issues. One X user jokingly suggested that perhaps 'Bones' would fight Cormier in the BKFC, a bare-knuckle boxing organization where many former UFC stars go on to compete.

Additionally, another X user harked back to the time Jones threatened to "literally kill" Cormier. 'DC' had responded by indicating that he wouldn't sit there and let himself be killed.

Jon Jones's past two fights have seen him narrowly defeat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision in February 2020 to defend the light heavyweight belt. After a three-year hiatus, 'Bones' returned to beat Ciryl Gane by first-round submission in March 2023 and win the heavyweight belt. One fan insinuated that the close fight against Reyes has pushed Jones into retirement.

Some netizens hoped for the end of the Jones-Cormier rivalry, while others accused him of evading Tom Aspinall. One fan jested that Jones and Conor McGregor, who hasn't fought since July 2021, could clash in 2048. Excerpts from a few fan tweets read as follows:

"Bro looks 50 smh"

"Dominic Reyes retired him and nobody realizes it"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier: Is 'Bones' on a collision course with another MMA great in 2024?

At the UFC 295 event in November 2023, Jon Jones was to defend his UFC heavyweight title against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. However, Jones suffered a pectoral injury, and the matchup fell apart. Instead, Tom Aspinall won the interim UFC heavyweight title by beating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Moreover, Daniel Cormier retired from MMA in August 2020 and is unlikely to return to MMA competition. Considering the variables at play, a potential trilogy between Jones and Cormier appears to be off the table.

Besides, Jon Jones recently spoke about being offered a chance to compete at UFC 300 (April 13, 2024). Unfortunately, his injury rehab status prevented him from competing at the landmark event. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has consistently maintained that upon his return, Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against MMA great Miocic, likely later this year.

