"Bro was nervous" - Fans have a laugh as Alex Pereira gets his foot stuck in a foot massager

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was involved in a hilarious accident during a recent outing.

Pereira got his foot stuck in a foot massager while checking it out at the store. He was helped by his acquaintances as they tried pulling his foot out from inside the device. A brief struggle resulted in his left foot sliding out, to his visible relief.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the video by pointing out his nervousness.

"Bro was nervous"

Expand Tweet

They also made hilarious comments in the replies.

"Stg this guy is a comedian outside the cage"

"Alex always provides the lols even when he's not trying to."

"“Sir are u ok” “chama” “sir u seem to be stuck do u need help” “chama” “sir what’s that mean?” “CHAMA”"

One fan also made up an imaginary incident involving UFC president Dana White.

"Dana White: "Where the f**k is Alex? The Event's on and it's Fifteen Minutes to Walk-Out?" Assistant: "Dana....You're not going to believe this, but....""

Another added:

"LMFAO this is hilarious. @stylebender"

Check out some of the top comments below:

Fans reactions to Alex Pereira's video. (via X)

Alex Pereira discusses chances of a trilogy fight against Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira battled with his age-old rival Israel Adesanya twice in the middleweight division, dethroning him once and then getting knocked out in the next fight.

In a recent Q&A alongside Ciryl Gane hosted by Ares FC, Pereira explained that he had called out Adesanya after securing the light heavyweight championship but was not met with a respectful response. He said:

“It doesn’t matter for me. I called him out in the cage after the title win, and I wanted to give him the chance, and I saw he was not giving me any respect for this – he was laughing about it and making some jokes. So for me, it doesn’t matter anymore. I gave him the chance. If he comes up, nice; if he doesn’t, it doesn’t matter.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

'Poatan' continued by stating his doubts over Adesanya's motivation for a third matchup. He went on to say that he doesn't know what will happen in the future, be that he "never" chooses, adding that "if he (referring to Adesanya) wants to fight," Poatan is willing to "welcome him in the cage."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below: