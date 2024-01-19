“Bro’s eyes were red d*mn” - Fans grimace at the sight of Jarred Brooks’ eye-popping submission of Lito Adiwang

Fans provided mixed reactions to Jarred Brooks' brutal submission victory against Lito Adiwang.

In November 2021, Brooks made his ONE Championship debut with a professional MMA record of 16-2. ‘The Monkey God’ was matched up against Adiwang, a ONE strawweight MMA mainstay who has fought the best fighters in the division.

Brooks dominated the eight minutes of action before locking in an arm-triangle choke, where Adiwang’s eyeballs looked close to popping out of his head. The fight-ending sequence was recently re-posted on Instagram by ONE with the following caption:

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for ‘The Monkey God’:

Jarred Brooks believes his training consistency will lead to win in Joshua Pacio rematch

Following his win against Lito Adiwang, Jarred Brooks took out Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane to earn a ONE strawweight MMA world title shot. In December 2022, ‘The Monkey God’ dethroned Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision to become the strawweight MMA king.

Ten months later, Pacio bounced back with a win against Mansur Malachiev and secured a highly-anticipated rematch against Brooks. On March 1, the world-class strawweight will meet in Qatar for the co-main event of ONE 166 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Brooks shared an update on his fight preparations by saying this on Instagram:

"Less than two months out cannot wait to claim again what I work very hard for ! My consistency and mental aptitude and fans and supporters is why I am where I am .LETS DO THIS AGAIN LEAVE A COMMENT IF YOUR TEAm Monkeygod"

Pacio is undoubtedly the GOAT of the ONE strawweight MMA division. With that said, Brooks has been unbeatable since joining the promotion. The Filipino superstar must be ready for a war to defeat Brooks, but underestimating ‘The Passion’ would be a massive mistake.