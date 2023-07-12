“Bro's punching in slow motion” - Jake Paul’s ‘sloppy’ training session raises doubts about his chances against Nate Diaz

YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul is poised to re-enter the boxing realm next month, with a much-awaited showdown against former UFC sensation Nate Diaz.

The bout will take place on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas. This upcoming fight is even more significant because it marks Diaz's formal debut in professional boxing. Whereas, Paul is looking to rebound after losing to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Jake Paul recently shared a training video that left fans buzzing with uncertainty about his prospects against Diaz. The footage showcased 'The Problem Child' pounding a heavy bag, leaving fans questioning his preparedness to face off against the seasoned Stockton native.

Check out the video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul 24 days…Nate Diaz is going to realize he should have taken the other fights he was offered. #PaulDiaz 24 days…Nate Diaz is going to realize he should have taken the other fights he was offered. #PaulDiaz https://t.co/Xmuts4c0Tg

One fan wrote:

"Is it a sit Down fight?"

Another fan questioned the 26-year-old's sparring techniques:

"I don't know why it is important to sit down."

Another said:

"24 days until Jake Paul rigs another fight against a retired MMA geriatric lightweight/welterweight. This guy is scared of KSI."

A fan posted:

"Bros punching in slow motion."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the video:

"He’s gonna cash the check, light a blunt and fly back to Stockton."

"If you can’t beat Tommy Fury no offence your in deep deep trouble if you get into a ring with the likes of Canelo you won’t even last a minute."

"Sitting on a stool what a bum."

"Sloppy."

"Hopefully the satanic ritual works this time."

Credits: Twitter

Jake Paul proposes a $100 million offer to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Jake Paul recently mused on a potential MMA clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

'The Problem Child' boldly declared that the highly-anticipated fight between the two tech billionaires could materialize in the near future. To sweeten the deal, Paul offered an astonishing sum of $100 million for charity if Musk and Zuckerberg agreed to engage in a bout.

In a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the former Disney actor remarked:

"I think it very well could happen and I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity. We can guarantee that money."

He added:

"It's funny because Dana White's sitting there talking about, 'I don't do gimmick fights, I only do real fights'... And then all of a sudden wanting to jump on this train so badly and making it go into the UFC. To me, it's just ironic."

Check out Paul's comment below (from 45:40):

Poll : 0 votes