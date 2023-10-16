“Bro is strong” - Fans want Eduard Folayang, Sage Northcutt for Yoshihiro Akiyama’s next match

ONE Championship has generated excitement amongst the fans this week with a new Instagram reel showcasing the return of ‘Sexyama’ Yoshihiro Akiyama.

The 48-year-old legend was recently seen showing off his incredibly toned and muscular body as he edged in a good workout routine in the gym.

Suspecting another exciting comeback for the Japanese-Korean star, the fans immediately flocked to the comment section on Instagram to share their reactions and potential dream matches.

Check out what they’ve said below:

Fan comments

Despite what you may have thought, there’s still enough juice in Akiyama’s legs to wreak havoc in the stacked lightweight division.

The Japanese superstar hasn’t fought since March 2022 when he settled a grudge-match against long-time rival Shinya Aoki at ONE X.

The bad blood between them was one of the most entertaining and intense rivalries in the history of ONE Championship. To put it into context, nearly a decade had passed before they put their words into action for the first time.

Aoki put on a challenging front in the first round to submit ‘Sexyama’ with a rear-naked choke. But the Japanese star clawed his way back in the second round to defeat Aoki with an astonishing knockout.

So, although Akiyama is pushing 50, he’s still dangerous, and therefore, a perfect matchup for any up-and-coming superstar.