"Bro thinks he Mams Taylor" - Fans react to Eddie Hearn sharing intriguing updates on Queensberry vs Matchroom event

A historic boxing event pitting Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren's Queensberry Sport is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Following an announcement from His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, it is now official that five fighters from each promotion will compete against one another in five different weight classes.

In an interview with Boxing King Media, Hearn revealed more about the event's setup. He went into great detail about how the fighters will be chosen, implying that fans may even see new boxers sign up specifically for the event. He stated:

''The date will be announced shortly, June is the target for that but there will be two weight classes from Matchroom, two weight classes from Queensberry and one weight class from His Excellency.''

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (17.35):

Michael Benson, the boxing editor for TalkSport, wrote to X, highlighting the details about Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5:

''Eddie Hearn has divulged the following details and suggestions for the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 vs 5:''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bro thinks he mams taylor''

Another fan wrote:

''All the talk in these replies praising it, but when misfits boxing does it, it's a mockery for the sport and isn't taken seriously. Nice one guys.''

One fan was impressed with the idea, writing:

''As tinpot as this is, it’s what boxing needs. A bit of fresh life breathed into it.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions to Michael Benson's post on X

Eddie Hearn shares heartfelt story of bonding with UFC superstar Conor McGregor

Matchroom Boxing's chairman, Eddie Hearn, has developed a friendship with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

During the Day of Reckoning boxing event last year, Hearn spoke with TNT Sports about his first encounter with McGregor. He said:

“He’s the man. Conor McGregor. First met Conor McGregor actually in Boston, at a Katie Taylor fight four or five years ago now, and recently linked up with Forged Irish Stout, one of his brands, at the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron fight in Dublin. What a wild experience, down his pub in Dublin, what a top man, what a character.”

Hearn added:

''We speak every week, sometimes most days about boxing, about fights coming up... [He] supports a lot of our fighters, and a massive supporter of Katie Taylor.''

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below:

