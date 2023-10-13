"Bro wants to dip so bad " - Logan Paul rubbishes Dillon Danis' claims of fighting Jake Paul, limits comments

Logan Paul is scheduled to face Dillon Danis tomorrow in the biggest fight of both men's respective combat sports careers. However, in a bizarre twist, Danis took to X/Twitter to falsely claim that his opponent had missed weight. Fortunately, Paul quickly responded with a short clip of him stepping on a scale to ease any fears.

Yet, Dillon Danis has only doubled down on his claims before jokingly claiming that he will instead be fighting Jake Paul in tomorrow's co-headliner. However, his scheduled opponent, Logan Paul, was quick to respond with another tweet to his foe's latest stunt by again reiterating that Danis will face no one but him.

Expand Tweet

Whether Danis' odd claims make up an attempt at psychological warfare or something else is afoot remains to be seen. However, it is worth noting that Logan Paul has limited the users who can reply to his tweet, either to accounts he follows or mentions, and doing so drew three reactions.

One comment opined that Dillon Danis was doing everything in his power to avoid actually fighting Paul:

"Bro wants to dip so bad lmfao"

Another comment simply wrote Danis' first name accompanied by a short clip of a child complaining about not getting his way:

"Dillon"

One comment even poked fun at Dillon Danis' intelligence over his mischaracterization of Jake Paul as an easier fight, given 'The Problem Child's' excellent run of form against MMA fighters in the boxing ring:

"Bro deadass thought that Jake Paul who knocked down Woodley, Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz was an easy target"

A screenshot of the comments can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who has Logan Paul boxed?

Despite his popularity and profile in the influencer boxing world, Logan Paul hasn't actually faced more than two opponents. He is unlike his brother Jake Paul and close associate and friend KSI, both of whom have gone on to amass impressive records punctuated by knockouts.

Meanwhile, Paul himself is still searching for his first win in the squared circle. Thus far, he has faced KSI twice, earning a draw in an amateur bout before losing to him in a professional boxing match and thereafter facing Floyd Mayweather in a non-scored exhibition bout.