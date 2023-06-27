“Bro won’t even beat Holloway” - Fans troll Ilia Topuria for promising to crush Alexander Volkanovski in Australia

Ilia Topuria put forth a dominant performance in his main event debut at UFC on ABC 5 this past weekend. 'El Matador' believes he will have the same results against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.9-ranked featherweight shared that he believes 'The Great' will retain his title before being asked if he would face the champion in Australia. He responded:

"No f**king problem. I think I'm the best in the world. I can beat him in Australia, in Las Vegas, in Miami, in Spain. Wherever we go, I beat him. Location is no problem."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on facing Alexander Volkanovski below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



youtube.com/watch?v=pjfTU5… Ilia Topuria on fighting Alexander Volkanovski in Australia: “No f****** problem… Wherever we go, I beat him" Ilia Topuria on fighting Alexander Volkanovski in Australia: “No f****** problem… Wherever we go, I beat him" 👀 #TheMMAHour ▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=pjfTU5… https://t.co/4eE2Zy59Lu

Fans took to Twitter to call Topuria out for his comments. @EarthGodikenna said he would struggle with No.2-ranked featherweight Max Holloway while claiming that the promotion is fast-tracking him:

"Bro won’t even beat Holloway !"

"Dude can’t hang with the technicalities of Holloway! Calvin Kattar & Ortega too ! UFC are just fast tracking him to get a fresh opponent for volkan !!"

@Rubbo88 called out Topuria's comments leading up to his recent bout with Josh Emmett:

"Pretty sure he said he would finish Emmett in a round as well 🤔"

@Lukman3z claimed that the featherweight champion will be a tough matchup:

"Volk is a different animal, going to be a hard fight"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

EarthGod iKenna @EarthGodikenna @chris675448767 @MMAFighting Dude can’t hang with the technicalities of Holloway! Calvin Kattar & Ortega too ! UFC are just fast tracking him to get a fresh opponent for volkan !! @chris675448767 @MMAFighting Dude can’t hang with the technicalities of Holloway! Calvin Kattar & Ortega too ! UFC are just fast tracking him to get a fresh opponent for volkan !!

Paul Johnson @Rubbo88 @MMAFighting Pretty sure he said he would finish Emmett in a round as well 🤔 @MMAFighting Pretty sure he said he would finish Emmett in a round as well 🤔

Lukman @Lukman3z @MMAFighting Volk is a different animal, going to be a hard fight @MMAFighting Volk is a different animal, going to be a hard fight

What has Ilia Topuria previously said about facing Alexander Volkanovski?

Ilia Topuria recently shared his lofty expectations for a potential title fight with Alexander Volkanovski. Speaking at the media day ahead of UFC on ABC 5, 'El Matador' revealed that he believes he is next in line for a title opportunity before adding:

"Same as always. I'm going to finish him in the first round... Of course it's going to be a little bit bigger to beat someone who is pound-for-pound No.1 and who defended the title so many times. It's going to be bigger than if Yair beats him, and I beat Yair because Yair lost a lot of fights with a lot of ranked guys – with Max Holloway, with Frankie Edgar. He lost a lot of fights. I prefer the fight against Alex and to take the win against him."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Alexander Volkanovski below (starting at the 1:06 mark):

While the UFC has not guaranteed Topuria a title shot, he will likely enter the top five of the featherweight division when rankings are updated. With no clear challenger, he could be next in line to face Volkanovski, assuming the champion defends his title at UFC 290.

Poll : 0 votes