“Bros having a midlife crisis at 31” - Dan Hooker’s latest photo has UFC fans wondering if he’s lost his mind

Dan Hooker 's latest photo drew criticism from UFC fans as they trolled him and questioned whether he has lost his mind.

A photo surfaced on Twitter of 'Hangman' with reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as they are both scheduled to compete at UFC 290 this Saturday. Fans took note of the lightweight's appearance and his tatttoos, writing:

"The absolute state of Dan Hooker" [@HomelanderMMA - Twitter]

"I thought he was wearing football socks because of those leg tattoos" [@Jimbo_J_ - Twitter]

"Terrible tattoos lmao" [@sugashowbaby2 - Twitter]

"Hopefully they mean something? Hopefully…" [@rockefellersgdr - Twitter]

"It’s not a tattoo, that’s disrespectful! it’s ta moko!!!!" [@rollerstyx - Twitter]

"Why the tattoo make his calves disappear" [@DDeathSquadd - Twitter]

It appears as though fans believe the lightweight didn't take time to think about his tattoo selection as the results weren't so well received. In addition to fans trolling 'Hangman' for his calf tattoos, they also questioned whether he is dealing with a mid-life crisis, writing:

"bros having a mid life crisis at 31" [@Forreignss - Twitter]

"Mid life crisis" [@ColtsBackAgain - Twitter]

"Dan hooker has been having a mid life crisis for like 3 years now" [@AlmostDeo - Twitter]

"This mf lost his GD mind" [@joshthrashmetal - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether the trolls will bother 'Hangman' as he looks to earn his second consecutive win at UFC 290.

Who is Dan Hooker fighting at UFC 290?

Dan Hooker is set to return to the octagon for the first time since last November, when he fights Jalin Turner at UFC 290 this Saturday.

'Hangman' is coming into the fight following his impressive second-round TKO win over Claudio Puelles, which saw him earn the win following a body kick. Prior to the loss, he was on a two-fight losing skid that saw him lose a featherweight bout to Arnold Allen via first-round TKO and a first-round submission loss to reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Turner comes into the bout following a split-decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot this past March. The loss snapped his impressive 5-fight winning streak, so it will be interesting to see whether he can bounce back against another tough opponent and get back on track in a stacked lightweight division.

