"Brotha’s incapable of taking the lightest joke" - Fans roast UFC star Muhammad Mokaev for getting triggered over a '35-year-old curse' joke 

Undefeated UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has just found himself on the receiving end of fan mockery due to his reaction to a 35-year-old curse joke, which reflects how most fighters experience sharp declines by the time they turn 35. A Photoshopped image showing Mokaev's age as 35 made the rounds on X/Twitter.

This drew the 125-pounder's attention, who taunted the fan by asserting his unbeaten status before claiming that the fan behind the joke would be Photoshopping for the rest of their life. Mokaev's reaction, however, did him no favors on social media.

One fan jokingly urged everyone to verify Raul Rosas Jr.'s age in response due to the latter being the youngest fighter ever signed to the UFC.

"Someone check Raul Rosas Jr.'s age right now"

Others, meanwhile, joked about Mokaev having been 23 years old last year.

"This is crazy, he was literally 23 last year"

The meme creator himself hit out against Mokaev's apparent sensitivity.

"Brotha's incapable of taking the lightest joke"

Another fan joked about Mokaev's past aspirations to be the youngest UFC champion in history.

"And he really wanted to be the youngest champion"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Muhammad Mokaev's response to a meme

Mokaev is currently undefeated, with a record consisting of 11 wins, no losses, and one no-contest from the regional Belarusian scene, which saw him land an accidental groin kick that rendered his opponent unable to continue. Right now, he is on a three-fight finishing streak in the UFC.

His last win was an impressive arm-triangle choke against Tim Elliott at UFC 294.

Is Muhammad Mokaev ranked in the top five?

Despite winning four of his five UFC wins via submission, and in impressive fashion no less, Muhammad Mokaev has not yet cracked the top five. Instead, after submitting Tim Elliott at UFC 294, he ascended to the No.8 rank in the flyweight division. Now, he is scheduled to face Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 238.

Check out Muhammad Mokaev submitting Tim Elliott:

Perez, by contrast, is ranked No.7 at 125 pounds. Furthermore, Perez is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having been submitted by Alexandre Pantoja and Deiveison Figueiredo.