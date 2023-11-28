Buakaw keeping an eye on Jo Nattawut and Tawanchai’s next fight after pair’s epic ONE Fight Night 15 war

Buakaw Banchamek has a long list of superstars that he’s keeping a tab on within ONE Championship’s stacked roster, but two names in particular – Jo Nattawut and Tawanchai PK Saenchai – have piqued his interest more than anyone else as of late.

Both men crossed paths at ONE Fight Night 15 last month because Superbon withdrew from the fight after picking up an injury to his leg during training.

Despite ‘Smokin’ Jo stepping up to the plate on short notice, the American-based Thai put on a valiant effort to go the distance with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

However, Tawanchai, who snuck in a unanimous decision win in only his second kickboxing fight under the ONE banner, seemingly was a bit short of his usual output per experts.

That doesn’t seem to concern Buakaw, though, as the multi-time striking world champion believes both men have plenty of time to improve their craft. On top of that, he’s keen to see them run it back with Jo Nattawut having a full camp.

He had this to say on his YouTube channel, Buakaw Banchamek, after looking back at the back-and-forth battle between them:

“Both [of them] still have a long future ahead of them. I’m looking forward to seeing how their next fights will turn out. And I think a rematch would be fun, too.”

Watch the interview here:

Jo Nattawut returns at ONE Fight Night 17, Tawanchai to star against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46

Being a fan of both athletes, Buakaw will have his eyes peeled on their next bouts, which go down next month inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jo Nattawut returns in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown with Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17, available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription, on Friday, December 8.

On Tawanchai’s end, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion puts his gold on the line against former ONE titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

ONE Championship’s final show of the year will be available on its YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.