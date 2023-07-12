‘Buchecha’ admits to ‘a lot of frustration’ in turning ‘Reug Reug’ fight into reality

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is ready to take the next step in his career by facing tougher challenges.

Having produced a flawless start to his MMA career since transitioning to the sport as one of the most decorated submission grapplers to ever compete, the Brazilian has carefully planned out his rise to the top in the heavyweight division.

Not in any rush to fight for a world championship, Almeida has taken everything step by step. On August 4, he has got his next challenge in his sights.

Facing off against wrestling powerhouse Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Almeida has had his eyes on Kane for some time after the two have had several scheduled and cancelled fights in the past.

Though he has used the last year of inactivity as a way to gain more experience and sharpen his overall skillset to better prepare him for the next level of competition, ‘Buchecha’ admitted in a recent interview that his cancelled fights with ‘Reug Reug’ have led to some setbacks.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he spoke about finally stepping inside the circle to face off with Kane at long last:

“It's just the last fight that didn't change. And the second one. Since I signed the contract it's kept the same. In the beginning, there was a lot of frustration.”

Watch the full interview below:

In search of his five consecutive win, Almeida will need to answer some big questions when he does finally stand across from ‘Reug Reug’.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

