‘Buchecha’ admits he doesn’t know what to expect from Reinier de Ridder vs Tye Ruotolo

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has seen his fair share of excellent submission grappling matches and he expects a great show from Reinier de Ridder and Tye Ruotolo .

The pair will meet in a monumental submission grappling bout at the sold out ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs Moraes III on May 5th. Their bout will be part of ONE Championship's debut on U.S. soil, which takes place inside 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Buchecha' shared his excitement for the upcoming matchup, but admits he doesn't know for sure what will happen. He said:

"I just had the opportunity to train with Reinier only one time so, I know more about Tye’s game. It’s gonna be a good one."

Reinier de Ridder toured the United States last year to train with some of the best gyms and athletes who are based in the country. Among them was 'Buchecha', who calls American Top Team in Florida his home.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian living legend is familiar with the work of the Ruotolo brothers, as they rose to prominence in the same sport. He also had the opportunity to roll with Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade sometime last year.

Considering his experience rolling with both men, 'Buchecha' couldn't help but get excited by the upcoming contest between Reinier De Ridder and Tye Ruotolo.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Buchecha’ will join the rest of the fans in witnessing how the grappling showdown will unfold between two of the best at what they do. All the action will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

