‘Buchecha’ admits feeling frustrated after ‘Reug Reug’ pulled out of their scheduled bout twice

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will look to continue his perfect transition into mixed martial arts.

Signing with ONE Championship with a legendary career in submission grappling already written in the history books, Almeida set himself a new challenge.

Securing his first four wins in MMA in dominant fashion, the Brazilian has been working hard ahead of taking the next step in his career.

Having finished all four of his wins in the first round, it’s time for a step-up in the competition that takes the form of ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

The two have been set to meet on two previous occasions, with Kane pulling out of the fight both times due to injury, causing frustration for Almeida.

Whilst the 33-year-old did admit that the cancellations got to him, the time away from competition has only made him a more difficult threat to deal with as he evolves as an overall mixed martial artist.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his return, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about finally meeting Kane inside the Circle.

“On the 4th of August, I will be ready, whether it's Reug Reug or another opponent," said Almeida. "If something changes, I won't be frustrated this time. The other times I got frustrated, but I learned some lessons from these opponent changes and nothing will faze me. If it's with Reug Reug, great. If not, I'll be prepared.“

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Almeida will look to prove that he is ready to fight the best contenders in the division with his new and improved skill set.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.