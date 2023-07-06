‘Buchecha’ admits he’s thinking about ‘squeezing in’ a grappling competition

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida wouldn’t turn down a chance to compete in a submission grappling contest only after he ticks off his main goal in his mixed martial arts career.

With ONE Championship adding submission grappling to its roster on a permanent basis over the past 18 months, he admits it would be hard to resist the temptation to slug it out on the canvas one more time.

Still, ‘Buchecha’ says it wouldn’t be any sort of priority, more so a chance to test himself under a grappling-only ruleset.

In a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, he said:

“Maybe I would like to squeeze in one no-gi competition just to try. But it’s not something that I have in my mind like, ‘Oh, I want to do that.’”

The Sao Paulo native returns for his fifth MMA bout against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, broadcasting live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, August 4.

Though he might think about a chance to switch back to a jiu-jitsu-styled matchup, the American Top Team and Evolve MMA athlete has been enjoying his more MMA-focused grappling training thus far.

He added:

“Much better. Yeah [my ground game has been much better since I moved to MMA].”

Watch the podcast below:

Competing in MMA has been on his to-do list for the past decade or so. And after collecting 17 Brazilian jiu-jitsu world titles across various formats of the discipline, ‘Buchecha’ felt it was the right time to accomplish his dream.

Under the ONE Championship banner, the heavyweight athlete has amassed four consecutive first-round finishes in under a year of competition.

Despite the positive run, the Brazilian has played down his chances of a heavyweight world title matchup against Anatoly Malykhin.

However, with another win next month, it’s going to be hard for 'Buchecha' to continue postponing the inevitable.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes