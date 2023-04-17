‘Buchecha’ amazed by Mikey Musumeci: “He sees jiu-jitsu in a different way”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is considered one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of all time, yet he’s also someone who becomes an instant fan whenever he sees someone elevate the craft he’s been synonymous with his whole life.

Take, for example, Mikey Musumeci.

The American grappler is the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, and ‘Buchecha’ has nothing but ultimate praise for the man fondly called ‘Darth Rigatoni’.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Almeida admitted that Musumeci’s style is one of the best things he’s seen on the mats.

The 17-time BJJ world champion said:

“The kid, he sees jiu-jitsu in a different way. He thinks so fast. He makes decisions really fast in a fight, and that is something amazing to watch.”

Musumeci is arguably the best BJJ artist of his generation, with the 26-year-old collecting multiple world titles across gi and no-gi competitions. Before arriving at ONE Championship, Musumeci was already a four-time IBJJF world champion and a one-time no-gi world champion.

He then wreaked havoc the moment he signed with ONE Championship in 2022. Mikey Musumeci is 3-0 inside the circle, with wins over Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and most recently Gantumur Bayanduuren.

‘Buchecha’ could be in attendance when Musumeci defends the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title this May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Musumeci will take on IBJJF no-gi world champion Osamah Almarwai in his second world title defense at ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

