‘Buchecha’ believes jiu-jitsu competitions should learn from ONE Championship: “Make it more dynamic”

As the most decorated submission grappler of all time, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is one of the most well-respected jiu-jitsu competitors on the planet.

After winning every title you can think of, the Brazilian decided to step away from submission grappling and step into the world of MMA to pursue a new challenge.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will look to secure his fifth win as a professional MMA fighter when he faces ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

Alongside Almeida’s impressive MMA trajectory, the sport he left behind has continued to grow, thanks to the stars that the sport now has and the platform that ONE Championship has provided it with.

Featuring a different but improved ruleset that makes matches more entertaining for the fans by prioritizing aggression and submission attempts over anything else, the promotion has been regularly integrating world-class grappling contests alongside other elite martial arts match-ups.

In an interview with Renato Moicano on the latter's Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ suggested that jiu-jitsu tournaments worldwide should follow ONE Championship's ruleset to make the discipline a far more entertaining affair.

He told Moicano:

“If they don't change the rules and make it more dynamic, it's going to be boring because people are gonna go there just to win no matter what.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.