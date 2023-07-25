‘Buchecha’ believes ‘Reug Reug’ won’t risk going to the ground with him

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida expects his next opponent, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, to use his wrestling skills as a way to keep their clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on the feet.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion will make his long-awaited return to the ring on Friday, August 4, bringing his special brand of submission grappling to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Riding the momentum of four successive first-round finishes, ‘Buchecha’ will look to add another name to his hit list en route to a potential ONE heavyweight world title opportunity.

Standing in his way will be Senegalese standout ‘Reug Reug,’ a world-class wrestler with some serious knockout power, though.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their long-awaited clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ‘Buchecha’ suggested that his dance partner next week will likely use his wrestling skills to fend off takedown attempts and keep the fight standing.

“‘Reug Reug’ is a guy who comes from grappling. He has a very good foundation, so I think he’ll try to exploit that to keep the fight on its feet,” Almeida said.

Marcus Almeida @MarcusBuchecha

#OneFightNight13

••••

“Vai na Fé, não na sorte!”

2 semanas pra luta, chegando a hora!

••••

2 weeks out, almost time again! See you all soon!

‘Reug Reug’ certainly has the wrestling skills capable of giving ‘Buchecha’ some trouble inside the circle. However, the Senegalese tank’s devastating knockout power has stolen the limelight as of late.

With four wins under the ONE Championship banner, Kane has dispatched three of those opponents by way of KO, two coming in the very first round.

In his last outing, ‘Reug Reug’ added another solid unanimous decision win over previously-undefeated prospect Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, showing the world that he is capable of going a full three-rounds when needed.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.