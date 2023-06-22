‘Buchecha’ not chasing world title chance: “It doesn’t need to be my next fight”

When it comes to his journey to stardom in MMA, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is in no rush to get to the top.

Since transitioning into mixed martial arts in 2021, he has made an immediate impact in the ONE heavyweight division with a string of impressive victories.

Within the span of 11 months, 'Buchecha' secured four wins, all by first-round finishes, propelling him to the upper ranks of the heavyweight category. While he is a formidable force on the ground, the decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor acknowledges that he still has much to learn and improve upon in his overall game and experience compared to other prominent names in the division.

With the fifth fight of his career booked for ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, many might consider this fight a title eliminator.

Defeating the Senegalese wrestling machine would set ‘Buchecha’ up perfectly to face the winner of the heavyweight unification fight at ONE Friday Fights 22. But this isn’t something he is totally focusing on.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about the next few steps in his career and why he does not feel ready to face the elite heavyweights just yet:

“I think it could happen. But I'm not in a rush. It doesn't need to be my next fight. So as I said, I only had four fights. So I'm going for my fifth fight. So both of them have over ten fights [Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar].”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

