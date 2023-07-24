‘Buchecha’ confident he can stand and bang with ‘Reug Reug’ for three rounds ‘if necessary’

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4th, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is going into the fight with a lot of confidence in his well-rounded skillset.

Since transitioning to MMA, none of his four previous opponents have had an answer to the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu’s powerful ground game. As a result, the Brazilian heavyweight has finished all four of his professional fights in the opening round.

He took the last year away from competition to continue improving as a mixed martial artist before taking the next step. Now, Buchecha is now ready to take a step up and compete against the fighters in the upper echelons of the division.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will put his jiu-jitsu to the test against wrestling powerhouse ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane. Whilst the grappling style clash is sure to be a big talking point going into the fight, Almeida hasn’t been spending so much time in the gym just to further his grappling in MMA.

Knowing that in order to be an elite heavyweight, he has to be able to compete wherever the fight takes place, the Brazilian has been dedicating his time to striking. In an interview with ONE Championship as the fight draws closer, ‘Buchecha’ revealed that he hopes to prove his credibility as an all-round competitor in this fight:

“I’ll be prepared to fight the three rounds on my feet if necessary.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.