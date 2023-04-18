‘Buchecha’ confident Mikey Musumeci retains world title against Osamah Almarwai

17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida believes Mikey Musumeci will walk out of ONE Fight Night 10 with his ONE world title still wrapped around his waist.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will likely face his toughest test yet when he squares off against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almwarwai. It will be just one of three ONE world title fights featured as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited debut in the United States on May 5. A few short weeks away from the historic event, fans and fighters are beginning to levy their predictions for a stacked night of combat sports.

That includes undefeated heavyweight Marcus Almeida, who delivered his prediction for the highly anticipated submission grappling match scheduled to go down at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

“I think it’s gonna be a great fight,” ‘Buchecha’ told ONE Championship. “But I think Mikey’s gonna keep the belt.”

Mikey Musumeci will go into his second ONE world title defense boasting a perfect record inside the Circle thus far. Making his promotional debut at ONE 156 last year, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ immediately impressed viewers with his four-minute submission of grappling legend Masakazu Imanari. Five months later, he returned for a matchup with 86-win veteran Cleber Sousa.

Musumeci delivered a dominant performance throughout the 10-minute duration, bagging himself a unanimous decision win and the first-ever ONE submission grappling world championship. His first world title defense came in January, where he delivered another dominant performance against Mongolian standout Gantumur Bayanduuren. He’ll look to add another name to the hit list when he meets Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 next month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

