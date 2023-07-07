‘Buchecha’ confident no one can replicate his ‘really hard’ success in jiu-jitsu: “I put my name in the history books”

In a recent podcast appearance, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida reflected on his career in submission grappling and what motivated him to take on a new challenge.

As one of the most decorated grapplers of all time, the Brazilian made a transition to MMA, where he has flawlessly secured four consecutive first-round finishes.

Preparing to make the next big jump in his career when he faces ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, the Brazilian admits the danger and challenge that MMA presents has kept him motivated as ever.

In the final stages of his career in submission grappling, Almeida took a look around at what he had accomplished and decided that he didn’t want to compete any longer.

With his long list of achievements, he didn’t feel the urge to go back onto the mats to try and win an 18th Brazilian jiu-jitsu world title, after claiming 13 at the IBJJF in Gi and two apiece in no-gi and the ADCC world championships.

In an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ said that he did not see the need to win any more titles. The 33-year-old also doesn’t feel anyone will ever replicate his success in ‘the gentle art.’

He said:

“Being honest? No [one will be able to win as much world titles as I did]. I think it was really hard to get there. I never thought I would get so far, but things happen. I put my name in the history books of the sport’s history books”

Watch the full podcast clip below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

