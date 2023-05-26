‘Buchecha’ continues to develop his striking ahead of ‘Reug Reug’ bout

As one of the most accomplished submission grapplers of all time, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has seamlessly transitioned into MMA.

With a thirst to try and reach other heights in his professional journey as a martial artist, the Brazilian decided to try his hands at MMA. Interestingly, the results have been just as impressive as they were compared to his grappling career.

In less than a year, Almeida racked up four consecutive first-round finishes to put him in the upper half of the talent-filled heavyweight division.

Very few MMA fighters on the planet can survive with Almeida on the ground. If he can continue improving other aspects of his game, he will be a nightmare for opponents.

Having not fought since August last year, the 32-year-old knows that as he keeps winning, the opponents will keep getting more challenging, and that means they could exploit the areas of his skillset that are not as developed.

With his next fight set for ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4th against Senegalese powerhouse Reug Reug, he has been working on his striking extensively as he prepares for the next level of his career in MMA.

On his Instagram profile, ‘Buchecha’ shared a video of him putting in the work in the gym:

“Trabalhando em silencio!🤫🥊

•••

Working hard in silence!🥊🤫”

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card will air live and free for North American viewers with a Prime Video subscription on August 4th.

