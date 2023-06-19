‘Buchecha’ on his development as an MMA fighter: “It’s a new sport and I feel like a rookie”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is within touching distance of a shot at an MMA world title in ONE Championship.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has made a seamless transition to MMA thus far, going on an impeccable 4-0 run at the Singapore-based promotion. All four finishes have been attained inside the opening round, and he hopes to carry on that hellish form when he returns to the global stage of ONE next.

‘Buchecha’ meets ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4.

Despite a fulfilling career in the all-encompassing sport, the Brazilian martial arts icon admits he still, at times, feels like a complete novice.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Almeida described his past achievements in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as immaterial when translated into MMA. The American Top Team and Evolve MMA superstar offered:

“Of course, I have a lot of experience in jiu-jitsu, but it doesn't translate to MMA. So, of course, it's a new sport, and I feel like a rookie in this sport.”

Watch Almeida's interview here:

Another win for the Sao Paulo native will only take him closer to an inevitable shot at the ONE heavyweight world title.

Although he has said on numerous occasions that he’d still like to test himself against other challengers, Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin would certainly like to test his credentials as one of the best heavyweight stars on the roster.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free on August 4.

