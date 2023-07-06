‘Buchecha’ didn’t see the point of winning more BJJ world titles, which caused move to MMA

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida looks to continue building on his impressive MMA career on the stage of ONE Championship.

After spending the past year sharpening his overall skill set, the Brazilian is back and confident that he is well prepared for the top contenders in the heavyweight division.

On August 4, he faces Senegalese wrestling tank ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in one of the biggest tests he has taken on to date.

For Almeida, the challenges that are put in front of him is what motivates him to train and compete whether it’s in submission grappling or mixed martial arts.

As one of the most decorated grapplers of all time, the submission specialist made the decision to transition into MMA for the challenges that he knew he would face.

So far, he’s passed them all with flying colors.

Ahead of his fifth pro fight, ‘Buchecha’ has been reflecting on his short time as a mixed martial artist and what made him want to try his hand at a new sport after already achieving so much in the world of submission grappling.

In an appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, he spoke about where the motivation to take on a dangerous challenge came from in the first place:

“That has been a question that everyone and everybody has been asking me. Because I started in a new sport at 30 years old, and that’s not young right to start something new? But I won everything, I got 13 world titles. I did what nobody ever did. So, it wouldn’t make a difference in my life to win 14, 15. It would just be like my own ego. That’s a chapter I passed in my life. So now it's time to do something new.”

Watch the full podcast clip below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes