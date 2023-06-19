‘Buchecha’ doesn’t care who he fights: “I just want to go there and fight somebody”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is raring to compete on the global stage of ONE Championship again, and he will get his wish at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

However, after a couple of injuries and issues prevented the Almeida vs. Oumar Kane contest from taking place over the past couple of years, ‘Bucheca’ admits he doesn’t really care who he fights in case the Senegalese heavyweight falls out from their colossal meeting.

While discussing whether or not he thinks Kane will make the cut, ‘Buchecha’ had this to say to The MMA Superfan:

“To be honest, I don't really care about that. I just want to go there and fight somebody. I don't care about the opponent.”

Watch the full interview here:

‘Buchecha’ was scheduled to make his promotional bow and MMA debut against Kane in quarter one of 2021. Unfortunately, an injury to 'Reug Reug' meant that the tie had to be canceled.

Shortly thereafter, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion registered two back-to-back first-round finishes against Anderson Silva and Kang Ji Won. The Singapore-based promotion tried to rebook a date with Kane again in early 2022. Yet again, the Senegalese martial artist withdrew due to an injury.

Seemingly frustrated at that point, ‘Buchecha’ took out his annoyance on another two high-level competitors, Simon Carson and Kirill Grishenko, via TKO and submission, respectively.

If all goes well, with both men healthy, the duo will throw down in one of the most anticipated heavyweight battles of the year at ONE Fight Night 13.

North American fans can catch the August 4 bill live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes