‘Buchecha’ doesn’t mind being on the IBJJ sidelines watching as a fan

Undefeated ONE heavyweight athlete Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is the most accomplished submission grappler to ever enter the sport of MMA. With 17 world championships in jiu-jitsu under his belt, it's hard to deny the Brazilian icon his place amongst jiu-jitsu's Mount Rushmore. He has, for many years, dominated the sport like no other, becoming one of its greatest fighters in both Gi and No Gi.

Now that he has fully transitioned into MMA, 'Buchecha' sees his days in jiu-jitsu to be just about over. Still, he maintains a presence in the community and even shows up in its major tournaments like the IBJJF world championships this year.

The IBJJF (International Brazilian jiu-jitsu Federation) is the longest-running and most prestigious award-giving body in jiu-jitsu, hosting its first world championship all the way back in 1996. 'Buchecha', one of the federation's greatest world champions, was in attendance as an observer this year.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in YouTube, Almeida spoke about his beloved sport as a fan now:

"I feel like my mission in jiu-jitsu is done, especially in the Gi. I have done so much. And I have done something that nobody has ever done on the whole planet." [2:25 onwards]

Watch the full interview here:

Almeida's words ring true. No one's ever won more or even came close to the amount world titles he won in the sport. Now that he is thriving in MMA, 'Buchecha' is bringing to the sport all the experience, knowledge and mastery of a jiu-itsu legend like no other.

Making his pro-MMA debut in ONE Championship in 2021, Almeida has been utterly unstoppable. The BJJ icon has had a perfect freshman year, making short work of ONE heavyweights Anderson 'Braddock' Silva, Kang Ji Won, and Simon Carson. Most recently, he heel-hooked former ONE interim heavyweight world title contender Kirill Grishenko. All bouts ended in the first round.

At the moment, the fate of the ONE heavyweight division is hanging in the balance as the reigning world champion king Arjan Bhullar is bound for a unification bout with interim world champion Anatoly Makykhin. The fight will take place at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23rd.

Meanwhile, the undefeated 'Buchecha' will test his might against Senegalese wrestling icon Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4. With four stoppage wins already on his record, a fifth one might bring Almeida his first MMA world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 13 will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America. As for ONE Friday Fights 22, which will air live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, the event can be viewed on ONE's YouTube channel for free.

Poll : 0 votes