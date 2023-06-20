‘Buchecha’ doesn’t see many holes in ‘Reug Reug’s’ arsenal: “I will find it out there”

When Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 13, it will mark his fifth MMA fight. A journey that has been smooth sailing thus far.

After making the decision to transition to the all-encompassing sport around 2020, the decorated submission grappler made his debut back in September, 2021, kicking off an incredible run.

In less than a year of competing, the Brazilian racked up four wins – all of them coming by way of finish in under three minutes.

After defeating Kirill Grishenko in August last year at ONE on Prime Video 1, Almeida has been making sure to put time in at the gym after such a rapid rise in his MMA career.

Whilst his grappling is more than a match for any competitor in the world due to his size and elite level technique, he knows that the fighters at the elite level can compete wherever the fight takes place.

Though he would still have an advantage once the fight hits the floor, ‘Buchecha’ is working hard on his overall MMA game to make sure he has more than just a plan A against the top guys.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he will put it into practice when he takes on ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in a fight that could solidify his status as the next in line for a shot at the organization’s heavyweight world championship.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about the match-up and whether he believes that his opponent has any weak areas that he can exploit by utilizing his more rounded out game:

“I will find it out there.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership on Friday, August 4.

