‘Buchecha’ on what drove him to get into MMA: “It’s about getting out of your comfort zone”

After establishing himself as one of the most decorated submission grapplers in BJJ history, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida was ready for a brand new challenge in the world of combat sports.

Opting to make his mixed martial arts debut under the ONE Championship banner in 2021, ‘Buchecha’ immediately made waves, scoring a first-round submission against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva. Bagging three more wins in the opening round, Almeida quickly established himself as a legitimate prospect in the heavyweight division.

Speaking about his move to MMA during part two of his JAXXON podcast appearance, ‘Buchecha’ revealed that he was simply looking for a new challenge that took him away from where he was most comfortable.

“So, I was still young, and I was like, you know, it’s time for something new,” Almeida said. “I really want to compete, but just not jiu-jitsu anymore. So it was time for something new. It’s about getting out of your comfort zone.”

Less than two years removed from his MMA debut, Marcus Almeida is now a legitimate contender and finds himself on the cusp of his first ONE heavyweight world title opportunity. He’ll attempt to climb up another rung on the ladder when he meets knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

‘Reug Reug’ is another heavyweight who finds himself nearing title contention after amassing an impressive 5-1 professional record, including three knockouts under the ONE Championship banner. If he can score the upset against ‘Buchecha’ on August 4, the Senegalese standout will likely secure his own opportunity at ONE Championship gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime.