‘Buchecha’ eyes first-round finish of ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE Fight Night 13

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida plans to finish ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in the first round of their upcoming fight.

On August 4, two of ONE Championship’s most intriguing heavyweight fighters will finally meet in a must-see matchup at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

In one corner, ‘Buchecha’ is a 17x BJJ world champion with first-round finishes in his four professional MMA fights. In the other corner, ‘Reug Reug’ looks to extend his two-fight win streak by securing his fourth finish under the ONE banner.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Almeida voiced his intention to extend his first-round finish streak:

“If we have to wrestle, if we have to box, or if it goes to the ground, of course, I want to finish in the first round.”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida transitioned to MMA and made his professional debut under the ONE banner. The BJJ superstar won his first two fights against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won in 2021. He continued his dominance by knocking out Simon Carson in June 2022 and then submitting Kirill Grishenko in August 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane won his pro-MMA debut before signing with ONE. After securing back-to-back first-round knockouts, the Senegalese wrestler suffered his first loss against Grishenko. He bounced back in 2022 by taking out Batradz Gazzaev and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ will be the co-main event for ONE Fight Night 13, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

