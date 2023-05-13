‘Buchecha’ feels Anatoly Malykhin has slight advantage over Arjan Bhullar, but says latter is ‘the champ for a reason’

With two world champions at the top of the heavyweight division, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has established himself as the best of the other contenders in the ONE Championship heavyweight division.

Since transitioning to MMA, the decorated submission grappler has racked up four consecutive finishes, that has put himself into title contention.

Though he claims that he wants more experience before challenging for a world championship, a five-round war is surely on the cards for Almeida.

Arjan Bhullar is yet to defend his world championship belt after claiming gold in May 2021, which has created a stall in the division for all the top contenders.

In his absence, Anatoly Malykhin was crowned the division’s interim champ, a title win that set him up for a massive clash for Bhullar’s return that is still yet to take place.

With Almeida having a keen interest in this match-up, he has been waiting for it to take place for a long time.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Buchecha’ said that the undefeated Russian may have the edge against Bhullar. However, he added that the divisional king cannot be underestimated when the two meet for their hotly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout:

“I think Anatoly right now has the advantage because he’s so active and Arjan hasn’t fought since the Brandon Vera fight. I think that’s almost like been like three years. I think three years out is a long time, but he’s the champ for a reason.”

Watch the full interview below:

With Marcus Almeida and Anatoly Malykhin eagerly awaiting his return, Arjan Bhullar has a serious point to prove when he eventually does step back inside the circle following his win over Brandon Vera almost three years ago.

