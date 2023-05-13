‘Buchecha’ on the fence for Arjan Bhullar-Anatoly Malykhin battle: “Both are really similar”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is one of the top heavyweights on the ONE Championship roster but he currently finds himself in a tricky position.

Having racked up four wins in a span of 12 months, after making the transition from submission grappling to MMA, he has established himself as one of the leaders of the pack.

Unfortunately for Almeida, two heavyweights above him are yet to lock horns to determine the true divisional king.

Both Almeida and the fans have been waiting a long time to see Arjan Bhullar defend the heavyweight world championship since winning the crown back in May 2021.

During that time, undefeated Russian Anatoly Malykhin earned the interim world champion and was even able to go and pick up a second belt in the light heavyweight division whilst he waits for his unification clash with Bhullar.

In order for all of the top contenders in the heavyweight division to move on, Bhullar versus Malykhin must happen, though.

And although Malykhin seems to be a hot favorite to come out on top, Almeida feels that ‘Singh’ can stun him to successfully unify the gold. In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, ‘Buchecha’ said:

“There’s so many times that they changed the dates and everything. It’s going to be hard. Both are really similar. Both have fast hands and good wrestling.”



During Bhullar’s period of inactivity, Anatoly Malykhin and Marcus Almeida tore through the division with undefeated finishing streaks.

