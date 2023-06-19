'Buchecha’ on fighting in a ring for the first time in his career

Brazilian heavyweight fighter Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is excited for his next fight, made more significant as it will take place inside a ring.

The 32-year-old American Top Team standout will take on Oumar Kane in a feature heavyweight mixed martial arts showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 on August 4 in Bangkok.

The event will be played at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will mark the first time ‘Buchecha’ is competing inside a ring in his career.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend said the ring setting is something he is looking forward to experiencing, being a fan of Pride growing up.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“Yeah, actually, that is going to be the first time inside the ring. It's not going to be in the Circle. I'm really excited about that. I remember watching Pride days. That's what I grew up watching and I always wanted to fight in a ring.”

Watch the interview below:

‘Buchecha’ was last action in August 2022, forcing Belarusian Kirill Grishenko into submission on a heel hook just a little over a minute of the opening round of their featured showdown.

It was the fourth straight victory of the Brazilian in as many fights in ONE Championship. All of his matches impressively ended in the opening round. At ONE Fight Night 13, the Brazilian fighter is out to book another victory that he hopes to finally land him a world title shot.

His opponent, Oumar Kane, for his part, is also looking to fortify his contender standing in the division with a third straight victory. ‘Reug Reug’ won both his two fights in 2022, the last one over Jasur Mirzamukhamedov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision last December.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

