‘Buchecha' focused on ‘Reug Reug’ amid world title shot rumors: “I go there and do my job”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is focused on the task at hand and not concerned about what could come next, even if it’s a shot at a ONE world title.

The 17-time BJJ world champion will make his long-awaited return to the circle on August 4 when ONE Championship heads back to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

‘Buchecha’ will look to score his fifth straight win, going toe-to-toe with Senegalese knockout artist ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

Before he steps into the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Almeida spoke about the possibility of his fight with ‘Reug Reug’ being a ONE heavyweight title eliminator:

“I'm just an employee, I go there and do my job,” Almeida told ONE Championship. “When my manager and coaches think I’m ready, I’ll be ready. I don’t fight thinking that the next one might be for the belt. I just go there and do my job.”

Thus far, no man that has stepped inside the circle with ‘Buchecha’ has stood a chance, but that could change when he meets a world-class wrestler with some serious knockout power in Oumar Kane.

The two men were scheduled to meet on two separate occasions in 2022, but the bout never came to fruition since ‘Reug Reug’ pulled out due to injuries. With both men on the cusp of a title opportunity, it was just a matter of time before they would be locked in the cage together.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.