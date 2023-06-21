‘Buchecha’ foresees explosive battle between Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar

ONE heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida isn’t the only one that has been waiting a long time for the heavyweight unification fight at ONE Friday Fights 22.

On June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the division's two titleholders will finally meet inside the circle to crown the one true heavyweight king.

The fans and the rest of the division have had to wait a long time for this matchup due to Arjan Bhullar’s injuries and contract negotiations that have kept him out of competition for over two years.

In the meantime, undefeated Russian Anatoly Malykhin has put together an incredible streak, holding both the interim heavyweight title and the light heavyweight world championship.

Whilst he has his own interest in the outcome of this fight due to his status as one of the top contenders in the division, Marcus Almeida is just excited to finally see the two men square off after their long war of words and multiple canceled fights.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his expectations for the fight and how the activity of both men could play a factor:

“It's going to be a really good one because I know that's what Anatoly wanted to do for a long time. And he's been keeping really active.”

With one eye on ONE Friday Fights 22, which airs live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube page, Almeida has got his own huge heavyweight match-up to prepare for.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, the Brazilian submission specialist will take on Senegalese wrestling machine ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane with the opportunity to solidify his place as the next in line for the title shot.

