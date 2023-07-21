‘Buchecha’ on what fuels his legendary drive: “I want to do something that no one has ever done”

ONE heavyweight contender Marcus Buchecha Almeida is the quintessential overachiever.

The 17-time BJJ world champion was barely 30 when he broke the Guinness world record for most gold medals in a single sport. Even after reaching the highest point of achievement in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he continues to shock the world with his staggering obsession to accomplish more than what he’s already achieved.

Promoting his next MMA fight on the Money Moicano Podcast this week, ‘Buchecha’ explained how he continues to fuel his legendary drive after all these years:

“A lot of people ask me, 'Hey, Buchecha, what's your goal? What's your dream? What drives you?' Of course, for the interviews, you always say, 'Of course, I want to be the best, I want to be the number one.'"

He continued to add:

"But I remember one time someone asked me: What drives you? What motivates you? Then the answer came. I want to do something that no one has ever done. I wanted to be someone in the planet who's done something no one's done. And so after a couple of years, I found that as a motivation.”

See the full podcast episode below:

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is currently on the list of potential future world title challengers in ONE Championship. The Brazilian standout hasn’t lost a single MMA match since he staged his ONE debut in September 2021.

With an unblemished record of 4-0, ‘Buchecha’ is headed towards his next heavyweight battle against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane to stake his claim for the divisional crown. They are both scheduled to fight on a star-studded card at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 4.

Once again, ‘Buchecha’ will have another opportunity to showcase that he’s not just a jiu-jitsu grappler but a well-rounded MMA warrior.

All ONE Fight Night events are aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.