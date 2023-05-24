‘Buchecha’ happy to get paired up with Reug Reug anew: “It’s a great chance”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will be making his return to the Circle on August 4 as ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 13 is still shaping up, but we now know that a long-awaited heavyweight war will go down when 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion ‘Buchecha’ returns for a clash with Senegalese knockout artist Oumanr ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

“HEAVYWEIGHT WAR 😤 Buchecha and Reug Reug are set to throw down at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video! Who will survive this colossal MMA collision on August 4?”

Both men will step inside the Circle gunning for their fifth win under the ONE Championship banner. ‘Buchecha’ currently boasts a 100% finish rate with all four of his victories coming in the very first round. ‘Reug Reug’ enters the bout winning four of his last five, with three of those coming by way of knockout. Needless to say, this is one heavyweight scrap you wouldn't want to miss.

“It’s a great fight. Everybody’s been expecting it for a long time,” Almedia said in an interview with ONE Championship. “My debut was supposed to be with him and it got pushed over, so now, it’s a great chance.”

With a ONE heavyweight world title unification bout scheduled to go down a month earlier between reigning champion Arjan Bhullar and interim world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin, it’s possible that the bout between ‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug’ could serve as a title eliminator with the winner securing a shot at the next undisputed heavyweight king.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch every ONE Fight Night event live and for free in U.S. primetime. You can find a full list of upcoming events here.

Poll : 0 votes