‘Buchecha’ hints at performance, says training camp for ‘Reug Reug’ was ‘excellent’

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida's gears are in tune for his fifth MMA fight inside the ONE Championship circle on Friday, August 4.

With a 4-0 record, the Sao Paulo native heads into his battle against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane with plenty of confidence and reasons to win.

Another triumph could bring him closer to a heavyweight world title, after all. However, the 32-year-old has repeatedly crushed talks about fighting for gold soon.

That doesn't make his appetite to train or focus on gaining a win any lesser, though.

In fact, 'Bucecha' feels that everything has been in perfect shape before he faces off against the Senegalese powerhouse at ONE Fight Night 13 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next week.

He told ONE Championship:

“I'm preparing very well. The training has been excellent, as well as [how it] went to previous fights.”

While he's normally game to put up a strong performance, the 32-year-old is more eager to do so when he competes inside the iconic fighting venue in Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier this month, 'Buchecha' revealed that it has been one of his longtime goals to compete at the 'Mecca of Muay Thai.'

And in less than a week, the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion will know his fate when ONE Fight Night 13 gets underway on Friday, August 4.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada get all the action live and free on U.S. primetime.