‘Buchecha’ hoping third time’s the charm in re-booked fight with ‘Reug Reug‘

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida hopes to finally have his long-awaited heavyweight showdown with Senegalese standout Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

In the span of 11 months, Almeida earned incredible four-straight victories inside the Circle, all by way of a first-round finish. Already establishing himself as a potential heavyweight title contender, ‘Buchecha’ hopes he can settle some long-overdue business with knockout artist ‘Reug Reug.’ The two behemoths were previously scheduled to square off on two separate occasions, but the bout fell through in both instances.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ‘Buchecha’ hopes that the third booking will be the charm for himself and ‘Reug Reug.’

“I hope it happens because it was supposed to be my debut [fight] and it got pushed,” Almeida said. “In my second fight, it got canceled too, so I think now it’s going to happen.”

ONE Championship is yet to confirm the contest, but with both fighters jockeying for position at the top of the heavyweight division rankings, it’s a matchup that makes a lot of sense and brings a ton of intrigue.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is a classic battle of striker vs. grappler. Almeida’s status as a grappling legend is well-documented at this point. The 17-time BJJ world champion has used his submission skills en route to an undefeated run inside the Circle.

Through four fights, Almeida has a 100% finish rate and an astonishing total fight time of 8:50. That is less than half a round on average for each of his four appearances.

Casual fans may not be as familiar with Kane, but the standout from Senegal has been knocking out opponents left and right since making his promotional debut in 2021, the same year Almeida began his reign of terror over the division.

