‘Buchecha’ hyped for impending match against ‘Reug Reug’

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is ready for his upcoming fight against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

On August 4, Almeida returns to action for his fifth professional MMA fight. The BJJ legend hopes that the phrase ‘third time’s the charm’ is true, as he and ‘Reug Reug’ have been scheduled to fight twice before the bouts fell through.

Shortly after ONE Championship officially announced the highly-anticipated heavyweight matchup, ‘Buchecha’ shared the news on his Instagram with a caption that read:

“Here we go again! On August 4th in Bangkok, Thailand , let’s do it! @onechampionship”

After becoming a 17-time BJJ world champion, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida transitioned to MMA and made his professional debut in September 2021. Almeida quickly made a name for himself in ONE Championship with back-to-back first-round submissions against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won.

The following calendar year featured similar success for Almeida. He secured a first-round TKO against Simon Carson in June 2022, followed by another first-round submission against interim title challenger Kirill Grishenko in August. The 33-year-old now looks to potentially earn a title shot against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

Kane started his ONE tenure with back-to-back first-round knockouts. After enduring a loss against Grishenko, The Senegalese fighter bounced back with a second-round knockout and a unanimous decision against Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

‘Reug Reug’ has several more questions to answer, but he’s shown potential to continue evolving into a future world champion.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is scheduled for August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

