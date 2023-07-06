‘Buchecha’ knew in first MMA training session that it was something he wanted to do ‘for real’

Ahead of taking the next big step in his MMA career, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has been reflecting on what got him started in mixed martial arts in the first place.

As one of the most decorated submission grapplers of all time, the Brazilian could have easily retired with nothing left to prove or continue chasing world titles in Jiu-Jitsu.

After accomplishing so much, the motivation to win more wasn’t there anymore so Almeida looked for a new challenge that would keep him coming back to the gym each and every day to keep improving.

Set to return at ONE Fight Night 13 for his fifth pro fight, Almeida’s dedication to mixed martial arts and chasing a new goal has been clear to see.

On August 4, he will make the next big step in his career by facing Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane and putting his overall MMA skill set to the test against a dangerous heavyweight contender.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about how his love for mixed martial arts came around long before he stepped inside the Circle, falling for the sport during his first training sessions:

“Before the first fight. Because I didn't feel it there in the fight, I felt it during the training. So that was when I felt like okay, it's something new. I'm not doing this just for fun, just for like one shot. No, I'm doing this for real, I changed my life. And everything is for that. So it was even before the first fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes