‘Buchecha’ on his legacy in jiu-jitsu: “They have to talk about my name”

When Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida left submission grappling behind, he knew that he had left a legacy that would be hard to top.

As one of the most decorated competitors to ever step onto the competition mats, the Brazilian didn’t see a clear challenge that was left for him to take on. Looking for a new source of motivation, Almeida decided to transition to MMA to take himself out of his comfort zone and strive towards a new goal.

As a 13-time IBJJF world champion with two titles in no-gi and two ADCC world championships also under his belt, securing his legacy as one of the best to ever do it was important to the 33-year old.

Though he has set off down a new path with different challenges in front of him and new goals, Almeida still wants the respect he deserves as a submission grappler. In an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about leaving grappling behind and the lasting memory that he hopes will endure:

“I mean...Even if people don’t say I’m the greatest, I did something like if people talk about jiu-jitsu, for the rest of the days, they have to talk about my name.”

Watch the full podcast clip below:

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4th, Buchecha will step inside the Circle for his fifth MMA contest, looking to continue his perfect run in the heavyweight division when he faces ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

