‘Buchecha’ on why ONE Championship’s ruleset is best for submission grappling: “There's no stalling”

While ONE heavyweight star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s full attention is on mixed martial arts, jiu-jitsu will always hold a special place in his heart.

The 17-time BJJ world champion has yet to compete in ONE Championship’s burgeoning submission grappling scene but remains an avid supporter of the Singapore-based promotion’s mission to promote ‘The Gentle Art’ on the world stage.

In fact, ‘Buchecha’ is enamored by ONE’s unique ruleset that advocates constant action and displays the beauty of grappling-exclusive matches at the highest level.

The 33-year-old legend recently talked with fellow Brazilian fighter Renato Moicano on his podcast and said the jiu-jitsu scene could learn a thing or two on how ONE does it:

“ONE Championship has belts for grappling, and it's really good to watch. Because, you know why? If there's stalling you get a yellow card. Yellow card equals 10 percent of your purse go to your opponent. So you can't stall. If you go there, you stall, you going to get yellow card. Two yellow cards, 20 percent of your purse go to your opponent.”

He continued:

“So you don't want that right? Yeah, people really fight there. There's no stalling. 10 minutes of action. It's all about the rules.”

As amazing as grappling-exclusive matches can be, there are still some questions if it’s indeed a spectator sport that the masses can enjoy.

ONE, of course, adopted a simplified approach by awarding the fighter with the most legitimate submission attempts the victory, if the fight goes the distance.

A certified finisher of the highest order, ‘Buchecha’ can certainly appreciate this ruleset and will continue supporting the promotion’s submission grappling divisions.

For now, the American Top Team standout will look to continue his undefeated streak in MMA against Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

The hulking heavyweights will throw down at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Watch 'Buchecha's full interview on the Money Moicano podcast: