‘Buchecha’ has one stipulation in mind if he is to take a mixed-rules fight in ONE Championship

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida returns to the circle to continue his climb up the heavyweight ranks of ONE Championship. With a legendary career in submission grappling already in the books, the Brazilian decided to seek out a new challenge a couple of years back.

No longer motivated by the endless pursuit of winning titles, Almeida dedicated himself to mixed martial arts, where he has enjoyed a flawless transition. He has produced four consecutive first-round finishes under the ONE Championship banner, he will look to secure his fifth this Friday, August 4.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Almeida will face wrestling powerhouse ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in what would be an interesting battle between two world-class grapplers.

But with the Singapore-based organization offering more than just mixed martial arts on their weekly gallery of star-studded cards, ‘Buchecha’ offered his views on a hypothetical mixed-rules fight.

In an appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ revealed that if he was going to compete in one, he would still not play into his strengths entirely in order to make it more challenging.

He said:

“I'm the kind of guy, if I wanna challenge somebody, a good boxer, I'm not going to invite the boxer to fight gi in jiu-jitsu. I wanna be fighting him in his world, you know. I like to test myself in different scenarios.”

However, if the mixed-rules fight does end up alternating between his dance partner’s speciality and his, ‘Buchecha’ will obviously thrive and gain a win as soon as the ball is played in his court.

Watch the full podcast below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.