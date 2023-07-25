‘Buchecha’ on his passion for fighting: “I can do this for the rest of my life”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s passion for fighting has led to a lifelong commitment.

Almeida solidified himself as a combat sports legend by becoming a 17x BJJ world champion. In 2021, he signed with ONE Championship and made his MMA debut in September. Since then, the 33-year-old has emerged as a legitimate heavyweight world title contender after winning four consecutive fights in the first round.

During an appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ discussed his MMA journey thus far. He had this to say about his love for the sport:

“Because everyday I wake up, eat breakfast, go to the gym and train, see my friends, and I do something that I love. So if I can do this for the rest of my life until I can, until I'm healthy, I'll keep it going.”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida last fought in August 2022, defeating former ONE heavyweight interim world title challenger Kirill Grishenko with a first-round submission. Although he already proved his world title potential, Almeida’s win against Grishenko showed he’s a problem for any heavyweight in ONE.

On August 4, Almeida looks to potentially earn a world title shot by securing a win at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The 33-year-old has been matched up against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, who holds a 4-1 promotional record, including three wins by KO/TKO.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is one of several intriguing matchups at ONE Fight Night 13, which take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.