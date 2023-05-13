‘Buchecha’ plans to take ‘one step at a time’ before eventual shot at gold

After transitioning to MMA, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the heavyweight division.

As one of the most accomplished submission grapplers on the planet, Almeida has the advantage over any of his opponents once the fight hits the floor.

Within a span of 12 months, he has racked up the first four wins of his MMA career, finishing all four of his opponents in the opening round.

Last time out at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August, Almeida submitted Kirill Grishenko in the first round with a heel hook to put him into title contention. However, the Brazilian is is no rush and remains happy to play the waiting game.

As he continues to round out his overall MMA game, Marcus is in no rush to compete for the world championship just yet.

Even if he wanted to, the submission specialist has had to remain patient for his title shot as the division awaits the return of Arjan Bhullar.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Almeida said that he doesn’t mind what is next, but he is more than willing to step up to the plate for any contest offered by ONE Championship:

“I’ll take it one step at a time. Whatever the boss tells me, I’ll do it. [I’m] a company man, so that’s it.”

Watch the full interview below:

‘Buchecha’ will be watching closely when ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar finally returns to unify his 26-pound gold against interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Whilst his submission skills speak for themselves, having more time to prepare for his world championship shot will no doubt put Almeida in a better position to capitalize on the opportunity when it arrives.

